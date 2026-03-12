National

Early voting completed in southern waters

After a 15-day journey at sea, officers and sailors of the Vietnam People’s Navy Region 2 Command, together with the early voting team, delivered ballots to more than 600 voters on the country’s southern continental shelf.

On the morning of March 12, a working delegation of the early voting team aboard the ships Truong Sa 04 and Truong Sa 21 under Brigade 125, Region 2 Naval Command docked at Truong Sa Economic–Defense Port in Ho Chi Minh City, safely bringing the ballot boxes back to the mainland.

The delegation successfully completed early voting at sea for forces on duty and fishermen operating in the area.

During the mission, the voting teams on the ships implemented voting plans suitable to weather conditions, ensuring that the process did not affect the duties of officers and soldiers stationed on offshore platforms and patrol vessels, as well as the fishing activities of local fishermen.

All election-related arrangements at sea were carried out carefully, ensuring safety and strict compliance with the principles, procedures and regulations of the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.

More than 600 voters, including officers and soldiers stationed at 15 DK1 offshore platforms, personnel aboard patrol vessels and fishermen operating in the area, were pleased to exercise their civic rights and responsibilities on the sacred waters of the nation. Among them were 27 fishermen from four fishing vessels who proactively contacted the organizers to participate in the early voting after receiving information about the election.

According to Mr. Le Hong Quang, Deputy Chief of the Political Department of Region 2 Naval Command and head of the early voting team, all voters at sea demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, actively exercising their democratic rights by studying the candidates and casting their ballots in accordance with the prescribed procedures and regulations.

>>> Below are some images of the early voting mission at sea.

8-ngu-dan-dang-khai-thac-thuy-hai-san-tren-bien-rat-phan-khoi-khi-duoc-bau-cu-som-tren-tau-truong-sa-04-667-8432.jpg
5-cu-tri-tau-740-thuc-hien-bau-cu-tren-nha-gian-dk120-9055-3832.jpg
2-cu-tri-nha-gian-dk1-trang-tri-phong-bau-cu-5160-9063.jpg
2-tau-truong-sa-04-lam-diem-bau-cu-som-cho-cac-cu-tri-dang-thuc-hien-nhiem-vu-tren-bien-den-bo-phieu-9195-8265.jpg
4-thoi-diem-song-gio-to-viec-dua-thung-phieu-va-nguoi-len-cac-nha-gian-gap-rat-nhieu-kho-khan-5547-9933.jpg
3-dai-ta-le-hong-quang-gioi-thieu-va-huong-dan-cho-cu-tri-tren-tau-ca-qng96435ts-cua-quang-ngai-2964-70-9498-1997.jpg
4-cu-tri-nha-gian-dk120-va-tau-truc-740-tim-hieu-ve-cac-ung-cu-vien-4606-5829.jpg
z7575891087343-ecf3b6bbaf003ab89d0b9b6f16267d69-5464-346.jpg
z7575891729553-d2d15adc17a1f1a48e5476f4b531d0bb-7461-9168.jpg
z7612028103794-3cc532be985a46a40b9cdc03d4e17942-4742-4976.jpg
10-ngu-dan-tau-ca-qng96435ts-tu-hao-khi-duoc-bau-cu-som-8852-9308.jpg
9-cu-tri-tren-nha-gian-dk18-phan-khoi-chup-anh-luu-niem-sau-khi-hoan-thanh-bau-cu-1934-6614.jpg
11-can-bo-chien-si-tau-truong-sa-02-hoan-thanh-bau-cu-som-2750-7652.jpg
z7612028107005-f7848ff0ac5146f858e8c7ecccfa0c67-1412-4527.jpg
z7612028111700-ec8e0d447ad111c9956ea14e78b996a2-977-6265.jpg
By Manh Thang, Van Duong- Translated by Huyen Huong

