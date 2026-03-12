Ho Chi Minh City has two self-nominated candidates for National Assembly

Across the country, five individuals have self-nominated to run for the 16th National Assembly, including two from Ho Chi Minh City.

At a press conference on election preparations on the morning of March 12, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ms. Ha Thi Nga, stated that a total of five people nationwide have self-nominated for the 16th National Assembly, including two from Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ms. Ha Thi Nga (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Specifically, the two self-nominated candidates in Ho Chi Minh City are Nguyen Vinh Huy, a notary at Nguyen Thanh Hung Notary Office, and Ms. Nguyen Ngoc Huong, Director of Thien Nhien Viet Import–Export Company Limited.

In addition, the other self-nominated candidates are Mr. Nguyen Tan Thu, Director of Putin Animal Feed Company Limited in Vinh Long Province; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phuc, Director and vocational instructor at Thanh Phuc Vocational Training Center in Can Tho; and Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Director of An Bao One-Member Company Limited in Phu Quoc Special Zone of An Giang Province.

According to General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ha Thi Nga, all self-nominated candidates have received support from voters in their places of residence and have completed meetings with voters and election campaigns in accordance with legal regulations. Detailed information about these candidates has been publicly released for the media and the public to review.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong