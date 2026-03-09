Opening of Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway delayed due to pending procedures

Although the contractor proposed opening the 88-kilometer-long Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway to traffic on March 6, 2026, the project has yet to be put into operation.

Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reporters, Deputy Director of Project Management Unit 2 and representative of the project’s investor Mr. Cao Viet Hung said that the unit is coordinating with relevant authorities and the Traffic Police Department to complete necessary procedures so the project can soon be opened to traffic in line with the direction of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Workers have completed one main tunnel tube of the Binh De Tunnel, the longest tunnel on the North–South Expressway East project.



Earlier, on March 1, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected several component projects of the North–South Expressway in the South Central region, including those passing through Quang Ngai Province, Gia Lai Province, Dak Lak Province and Khanh Hoa Province.

At the entrance to the Binh De Tunnel, part of the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon project, the contractor proposed officially opening the route to traffic on March 6, 2026. However, according to Mr. Cao Viet Hung, although the project’s infrastructure has been largely completed, procedures and documentation related to operation, management and traffic safety have not yet been finalized, leading to the delay in opening the route.

Construction is underway on the connecting road to the auxiliary tunnel of the Binh De Tunnel, phase 2.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bui Trong Lai, representing Project Management Unit 85 under the Ministry of Construction, the investor of the 131.8-kilometer long Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon Expressway and Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh Expressway projects passing through Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces, said that the unit is coordinating with authorities and the Traffic Police Department to complete management, operation and traffic safety procedures before putting the projects into operation.

A section of the Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon Expressway has been completed and is awaiting traffic opening.

According to him, about 110 kilometers of the expressway section passing through Gia Lai Province is expected to be officially opened to traffic on March 20, 2026.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong