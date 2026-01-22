National

14th National Party Congress shortens agenda, set to conclude ahead of schedule

During the discussion session on the afternoon of January 21,  the 14th National Party Congress voted to shorten the working agenda by one and a half days.

Delegates attending the afternoon session on January 21

Previously, at a press conference prior to the Congress, Tran Cam Tu, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, had announced that the event would officially take place from January 19 to 25, 2026.

However, due to the delegates’ high sense of responsibility, efficient coordination, and scientific working methods, many key tasks were completed ahead of plan. As a result, the Congress approved an adjusted schedule, reducing its duration by one and a half days.

The Congress is now expected to wrap up on January 23, earlier than initially planned.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

14th National Party Congress adjusted schedule Party Central Committee’s Secretariat

