Unseasonal rains cause heavy losses to agriculture in Mekong Delta

In recent days, unseasonal rains in several Mekong Delta provinces and cities have caused significant damage to crops and livestock, seriously affecting agricultural production.

In My An Hung Commune of Dong Thap Province, heavy rains caused many nearly harvested rice fields to collapse, resulting in grain shedding and reduced grain quality. Currently, traders are buying IR50404 rice at only VND5,500 per kilogram at the field and OM18 at VND5,700 per kilogram, down VND300–500 per kilogram compared to the beginning of the crop.

In Tay Ninh Province, Mr. Le Quang Vinh, Head of the Economic Division of Hung Dien Commune, said that during the 2025–2026 winter–spring crop, local farmers planted more than 9,000 hectares of rice. So far, over 100 hectares have been harvested, while most of the remaining area is in the flowering and ripening stage.

Local authorities reported that recent unseasonal rains caused 120 hectares of rice in the commune to collapse, cutting yields. In Hao Duoc and Ninh Dien communes, the province’s largest tobacco-growing areas, nearly 300 hectares of tobacco cultivated by about 250 households were damaged, with losses estimated at nearly VND30 billion (US$1.1 million).

Mr. Vo Van Tong, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bao Thanh Commune in Vinh Long Province, said that unseasonal rains over the past few days have severely damaged many salt fields of local salt farmers, with total losses estimated at over VND6 billion (US$228,385).

Unseasonal rains have caused severe damage to many salt fields of farmers in Bao Thanh Commune, Vinh Long Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Tin Huy)

Bao Thanh Commune currently has more than 800 hectares of salt production area. This period marks the peak salt harvest season for local farmers. Salt prices currently range from VND60,000 (US$2.28)–VND65,000 (US$2.47) per basket (about 47–50 kilograms), considered relatively high compared to previous years and helping improve incomes after several unstable seasons.

However, sudden unseasonal rains during the harvest period caused salt in many fields to dissolve, with floodwater entering the fields and significantly reducing crystallized salt output.

In some areas, farmers lost their entire harvest. Many salt producers have had to temporarily halt harvesting to wait for stable weather, while salt already crystallized in the fields has seen its quality deteriorate.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ca Mau Province, during the 2025–2026 crop, the province’s salt production area reached 1,550 hectares, with 826 households directly engaged in salt production. By February 20, nearly 920 tons of salt had been harvested. However, unseasonal rains have caused major damage to salt production across the province.

Preliminary statistics show that 1,522 hectares of salt fields have been affected, impacting 787 households. Total losses are estimated at 10,758 tons, valued at nearly VND13 billion (US$494,928).

Indicated by Mr. Pham Van Muoi, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, to reduce losses and support salt farmers after the unseasonal rains, the provincial agriculture sector has coordinated with local authorities to disseminate guidance and encourage farmers to proactively apply technical measures to treat water sources and restore evaporation and crystallization fields once the weather stabilizes.

In addition, the department has established a verification team to review proposals for financial support to restore salt and aquaculture production damaged by the unseasonal rains. Ca Mau Province is urgently conducting reviews and assessments of damage levels to provide timely assistance for affected salt farmers.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong