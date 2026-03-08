Several islands in Truong Sa Special Zone hold elections

Elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term were held in Truong Sa Special Zone on March 8.

From the morning of March 8, numerous voters gathered to 20 polling stations on islands in the special administrative zone, one week earlier than the nationwide election day on March 15.

The information was announced by a representative of the Naval Forces on the same day.

Under the plan, most polling stations held early voting, while the polling station on Spratly Island will vote on March 15 together with the rest of the country, with the event broadcast live on VTV1, the main channel of Vietnam Television.

Attending the polling station on Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe East) Island, part of Vietnam's Spratly Archipelago, were Colonel Bui Quang Thuyen, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4; representatives of agencies under Naval Region 4 and Brigade 146, along with all officers, soldiers and residents of the island.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huy Tuong, Commander of Sinh Ton Island and Head of the Election Team of Electoral Unit No. 7 in Truong Sa Special Zone

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huy Tuong, Commander of Sinh Ton Island and Head of the Election Team of Electoral Unit No. 7 in Truong Sa Special Zone, emphasized that the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are an important political event for the entire Party, people and armed forces. They represent a broad democratic activity to promote the people’s right to mastery and serve as a national festival in which each voter uses their ballot to select outstanding representatives who will voice the legitimate aspirations and will of the people.

According to the Naval Forces representative, the People’s Committee of Truong Sa Special Zone established six election committees with 54 members and 21 election teams with 189 members, along with supporting subcommittees responsible for communications, logistics, complaint resolution, security and order and healthcare.

To carry out early voting on the islands, the special zone’s Election Committee coordinated with Naval Region 4 to organize two ship missions along two routes to the islands, ensuring adequate supplies and materials for the polling stations.

Truong Sa Special Zone is geographically remote and directly affected by harsh weather and climate conditions. Voters are officers, soldiers, residents living on the islands, as well as fishermen operating in the surrounding waters. Early elections not only ensures the overall national schedule but also aligns with the working conditions and combat readiness of forces tasked with safeguarding the country’s sea and island sovereignty.

>>> Below are photos featuring military personnel and residents on several islands in Truong Sa Special Zone taking part in early voting.

By Do Trung, Hieu Giang, Duc Thu- Translated by Huyen Huong