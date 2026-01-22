National Congress elects 200 members of 14th Party Central Committee

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam announced the list of elected members of the 14th Party Central Committee, including both official and alternate members, on the evening of January 22.

The 14th Party Central Committee comprises 200 members, including 180 official members and 20 alternate members.

General Secretary To Lam was re-elected as Member of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The press release on the fourth working day, January 22, noted that the Congress spent the entire day focusing on personnel matters for the 14th Party Central Committee.

General Secretary To Lam, Chair of the Presidium, presided over the session. Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Le Minh Hung presented the report on personnel work.

The Presidium vote to approve the number of the 14th Party Central Committee members. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

The Congress discussed and approved the number of members of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

Delegates worked in their groups to study and discuss the personnel report for the 14th Central Committee, conduct nominations and self-nominations, and review relevant documents and candidate profiles.

The Presidium listened to reports from delegation heads on the results of discussions regarding the personnel report for the 14th Party Central Committee, including nominations, self-nominations and cases of withdrawal from the candidate list.

General Secretary To Lam (L) and State President Luong Cuong vote to elect official and alternate members of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: daihoidangtoanquoc.vn)

The Presidium presented the final election list to the Congress, which was approved, and the Vote-Counting Committee was formed to oversee and guide the election.

The Congress proceeded with voting, announced the outcomes, and formally endorsed the newly elected members of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Delegates participate in the Party Central Committee election process on the afternoon of January 22. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

On January 23, delegates will break in the morning while the 14th Central Committee will hold its first meeting. The Congress will convene its closing session in the afternoon.

>>>Photos show the Congress conducting the vote and announcing the results of the election of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

General Secretary To Lam, Chair of the Presidium, presides over the session.

The Congress held discussions and voted to approve the number of members of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the afternoon of January 22. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Chung)

Delegates vote to elect the 14th Party Central Committee.

Delegates cast their ballots into the ballot box.

By Phan Thao, Bao Van- Translated by Huyen Huong