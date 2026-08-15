Weather

Widespread rain forecast for Ho Chi Minh City, South on August 15

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are expected to see widespread rain on August 15, with showers and thunderstorms forecast from midday through the evening and locally heavy rainfall.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that some areas recorded more than 30mm of rain from 7 p.m. on August 14 to early morning on August 15.

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A screenshot of the weather radar monitored by the Department of Hydro-Meteorology at 7:30 a.m. on August 15.

On August 15, showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in parts of the Central Highlands and Southern regions, with rainfall generally ranging from 15-30mm and locally exceeding 80mm.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station said that thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent across the Southern region from August 15 to 17, mainly around midday, afternoon and evening.

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Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are forecast to see widespread rain on August 15. Photo: T.H.

On August 15, the Southern region is forecast to remain mostly cloudy, with rain occurring across a wide area, mainly from midday through the evening. Moderate to heavy rain is possible in some places. Mekong Delta provinces and Lam Dong Province could experience thunderstorms from the morning.

On August 16 and August 17, heavier rain is expected mainly in the eastern part of southern Vietnam, including northern Tay Ninh, Dong Nai City and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phuc Van — Translated by Huyen Huong

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widespread rain thunderstorms Central Highlands Mekong Delta Dong Nai Tay Ninh Ho Chi Minh City

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