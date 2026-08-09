Heavy rain causes flooding in several areas of Quang Tri

Prolonged heavy rain has caused flooding in several low-lying areas and spillway bridges in Quang Tri Province.

Heavy rain from the night of August 8 through the morning of August 9 brought rainfall of 100–160mm to Lao Bao Commune, Quang Tri Province, causing flooding in several areas and residential neighborhoods.

Heavy rain causes flooding in a low-lying area of Lao Bao Commune, Quang Tri Province.

Le Ba Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Lao Bao Commune People’s Committee, said that the downpour also caused several spillways in Ka Tang and Tan Thanh hamlets to become deeply inundated, with fast-flowing water posing a serious risk to people and vehicles.

Local authorities have promptly installed warning signs and barriers at flooded and vulnerable locations and prohibited people and vehicles from passing through until safety is assured. Boats and other watercraft are also banned from operating on the Se Pon River.

Local authorities have put up warning signs and barriers at flooded and high-risk locations.

Authorities are closely inspecting residential areas along rivers and streams, as well as low-lying areas at risk of flooding, flash floods and landslides, while preparing response forces and evacuation plans. Residents in dangerous areas will be relocated or evacuated promptly when necessary.

Inspections found three spillway bridges in the commune partially flooded, posing potential risks to people and vehicles. They include the spillway across Ka Tang Stream in Group 3 of Ka Tang Hamlet, the spillway near the entrance gate of Ka Tang Village, and the spillway across A Chum Stream in Tan Thanh Hamlet, Mr. Le Ba Cuong said.

The commune has installed warning signs, put up safety lines and arranged personnel to monitor the sites and ensure public safety.

Also on the morning of August 9, Lieutenant Colonel Dang Anh Trung, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Quang Tri Province Border Guard Command, said that rainfall in Huong Phung and Lao Bao communes had reached 100–150mm.

By 9:30 a.m. on August 9, the water level of the Se Pon River had risen by about 1.5 meters.

In addition to Lao Bao, heavy rain caused flooding in several low-lying areas of Huong Phung Commune, including the Doa Ma Lai and A Roong spillways and the Phung Lam–Doa Ma Lai slope, making passage impossible for people and vehicles.

The Huong Phung Commune Border Guard Station has coordinated with local authorities to install danger warning signs and advise residents not to travel through the affected areas to ensure their safety.

By Van Thang — Translated by Huyen Huong