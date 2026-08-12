Rainfall to ease in Southern region on August 12-13, return from August 14

Rainfall in the Southern region is forecast to decrease in both intensity and coverage on August 12-13 before increasing again from August 14.

Meteorological experts forecast a reduction in rainfall across the region as the tropical convergence zone over the Central region, associated with weakening typhoon Dolphin, and the southwest monsoon convergence lose strength.

In the Southwestern region, rainfall will become more localized, with mostly light showers and isolated moderate rain. The Southeastern region will continue to see scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain may still occur in northern Tay Ninh Province, northern Ho Chi Minh City and northern Dong Nai City.

Ho Chi Minh City could see heavy rain in the upcoming days. Illustrative photo/ SGGP

Elsewhere, rainfall is expected to decrease, with more sunshine. Temperatures in the Southern region are forecast to rise to 32-35 degrees Celsius on August 12-August 13.

From August 14 to August 15, rainfall is likely to increase again as a convergence zone develops, with moderate to heavy rain possible in some areas. Ca Mau and An Giang are likely to see rain early in the day.

According to the Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Station, a low-pressure trough may develop from August 17 to August 21, with its axis extending across the northern East Sea and connecting with low-pressure disturbances over the sea. The southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen, while strong wind convergence may persist over southern Vietnam.

As a result, widespread and persistent rain could occur over the Southern region for several days, with heavy downpours in many locations. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail, lightning and strong gusts.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that Hanoi and the Northern localities would continue to experience hot weather on August 12, with some areas facing severe heat. Temperatures are forecast to reach 35-37 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

On August 13, hot weather will continue across most of the Northern region but is expected to ease, with temperatures generally reaching 35-36 degrees Celsius and exceeding 36 degrees Celsius in some areas.

From August 14, the heat is expected to ease in the Northern region gradually but may persist in central Vietnam.

By Phuc Van — Translated by Huyen Huong