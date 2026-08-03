Southern region to see rainfall increase again this week

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center has forecast that showers and thunderstorms will increase again across the Southern region, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected between August 6 and 8.

On August 3 and 4, the region is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and abundant sunshine. Heat is forecast to intensify around midday and in the afternoon, creating hot and humid conditions. Isolated heatwave conditions may occur in Tay Ninh, Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City.

Daytime highs are expected to range from 33-35 degrees Celsius across the Southeastern provinces, with some areas exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. In the Mekong Delta, temperatures will generally reach 32-34 degrees Celsius, while Lam Dong is forecast to record highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius. Coastal areas are expected to see maximum temperatures of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop mainly between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a 40-60 percent chance of rain. Most rainfall is expected over the Southeastern region and coastal areas of the Mekong Delta.

Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai and northern Ho Chi Minh City may receive moderate rain exceeding 20 mm, with a 10-30 percent probability.

From August 5, rainfall is forecast to become more widespread and increase in intensity, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Most areas are expected to receive light to moderate rain, while localized heavy downpours are possible in the Southeastern region, with a 10-30 percent chance. Sunny conditions are still expected during the daytime.

From August 6 to August 8, moderate to heavy rain is forecast to become more widespread across the Southern region. Residents are advised to remain alert for whirlwinds, lightning and strong wind gusts during thunderstorms, especially when traveling or engaging in outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that on August 3, the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An are expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall generally ranging from 15 mm to 35 mm. Some locations could receive more than 100 mm of rain.

The current spell of thunderstorms and localized heavy rain in the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An is expected to persist for the next several days.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong