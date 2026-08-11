Weather

Heavy rain causes localized isolation, washes away bridges in Quang Tri

SGGPO

Prolonged heavy rain has flooded numerous low-water crossings in the mountainous areas of Quang Tri Province, temporarily disrupting travel.

On the morning of August 11, Ms. Thai Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the Khe Sanh Commune People’s Committee in Quang Tri Province, said that prolonged heavy rain had raised stream levels, isolating several low-water crossings in the area.

According to her, Khe Sanh Commune experienced heavy to torrential rain from the night of August 10 through the morning of August 11, with rainfall ranging from 105mm to 155mm. Several low-water crossings in Van Ri, Ruong and Cu Dong hamlets were locally inundated, with fast-flowing water posing risks to people and vehicles.

Heavy rain also caused localized flooding in several low-lying areas and residential neighborhoods.

img-20260811-112404-6212-4507.jpg
Several residential areas in southern Quang Tri Province have been cut off by heavy rain. Photo: Minh Hanh

The Khe Sanh Commune People’s Committee instructed the local Civil Defense Command to install warning signs, put up barriers and assign personnel to monitor the affected locations to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, in A Doi Commune, also in Quang Tri Province, heavy rain flooded several bridges and low-water crossings along Provincial Road 586 and local roads, affecting travel. The commune authorities coordinated with relevant forces to install barriers and deploy personnel at flooded locations.

img-20260811-112352-6904-2118.jpg
img-20260811-112342-4406-8305.jpg
Heavy rain causes localized isolation, washes away bridge in Quang Tri.

The Quang Tri Provincial Civil Defense Command Office said on the morning of August 11 that the province's southern mountainous areas had experienced heavy to torrential rain from the previous night through the morning. Rainfall reached 186mm in Huong Loc, 178.4mm in Lao Bao, 175.2mm in Tan Long and 146.8mm in A Doi.

Heavy rain flooded 13 low-water crossings, disrupting traffic, and triggered a landslide in Khe Sanh Commune. Local authorities warned residents of dangerous areas and encouraged households in affected locations to temporarily stay with relatives for safety.

Heavy rain also inundated about one hectare of rice fields in Ruong Hamlet, Khe Sanh Commune. In Ba Nang Hamlet, Dakrong Commune, a bridge undergoing repairs was washed away, completely disrupting access to the area.

Related News
By Duc Nghia, Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Quang Tri heavy rain flooding low-water crossings traffic disruption landslides southern Quang Tri localized isolation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn