Heavy rain causes localized isolation, washes away bridges in Quang Tri

Prolonged heavy rain has flooded numerous low-water crossings in the mountainous areas of Quang Tri Province, temporarily disrupting travel.

On the morning of August 11, Ms. Thai Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the Khe Sanh Commune People’s Committee in Quang Tri Province, said that prolonged heavy rain had raised stream levels, isolating several low-water crossings in the area.

According to her, Khe Sanh Commune experienced heavy to torrential rain from the night of August 10 through the morning of August 11, with rainfall ranging from 105mm to 155mm. Several low-water crossings in Van Ri, Ruong and Cu Dong hamlets were locally inundated, with fast-flowing water posing risks to people and vehicles.

Heavy rain also caused localized flooding in several low-lying areas and residential neighborhoods.

Several residential areas in southern Quang Tri Province have been cut off by heavy rain. Photo: Minh Hanh

The Khe Sanh Commune People’s Committee instructed the local Civil Defense Command to install warning signs, put up barriers and assign personnel to monitor the affected locations to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, in A Doi Commune, also in Quang Tri Province, heavy rain flooded several bridges and low-water crossings along Provincial Road 586 and local roads, affecting travel. The commune authorities coordinated with relevant forces to install barriers and deploy personnel at flooded locations.

Heavy rain causes localized isolation, washes away bridge in Quang Tri.

The Quang Tri Provincial Civil Defense Command Office said on the morning of August 11 that the province's southern mountainous areas had experienced heavy to torrential rain from the previous night through the morning. Rainfall reached 186mm in Huong Loc, 178.4mm in Lao Bao, 175.2mm in Tan Long and 146.8mm in A Doi.

Heavy rain flooded 13 low-water crossings, disrupting traffic, and triggered a landslide in Khe Sanh Commune. Local authorities warned residents of dangerous areas and encouraged households in affected locations to temporarily stay with relatives for safety.

Heavy rain also inundated about one hectare of rice fields in Ruong Hamlet, Khe Sanh Commune. In Ba Nang Hamlet, Dakrong Commune, a bridge undergoing repairs was washed away, completely disrupting access to the area.

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By Duc Nghia, Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong