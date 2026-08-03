Weather

Super typhoon Dolphin weakens, tracks toward Japan

SGGP

Super typhoon Dolphin has weakened but remains classified as a very strong typhoon as it continues moving west-northwest toward Japan's Okinawa region.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), as of 6 p.m. Japan time on August 2, Dolphin's center was located near 23.4 degrees North latitude and 151.6 degrees East longitude. The storm had weakened to Force 14, with gusts up to Force 17, and was moving at about 25 kilometers per hour. JMA continues to classify Dolphin as a very strong typhoon.

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Super typhoon Dolphin and tropical depression east of the Philippines at 2 p.m. on August 2 (Screenshot from the Zoom Earth app)

JMA forecasts that Dolphin will continue moving west to west-northwest over the coming days. By the afternoon of August 7, the typhoon is expected to approach Japan's Okinawa region, weakening to Force 13 with gusts up to Force 17 and an estimated wind field extending about 220 kilometers from its center. It is then forecast to continue tracking west-northwest toward mainland China.

Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned on August 2 that Dolphin's indirect influence is expected to strengthen southwesterly winds over the southern East Sea starting August 5.

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The center of super typhoon Dolphin on the morning of August 2. (Source: Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Meanwhile, a tropical depression over the waters east of the Philippines showed signs of intensifying on the afternoon of August 2. According to JMA, at 6 p.m. Japan time, the system was centered near 15.8 degrees North latitude and 124.6 degrees East longitude, moving north-northwest with sustained winds of Force 7 and gusts up to Force 9.

JMA forecasts that the tropical depression could strengthen into a tropical storm by the afternoon of August 3, then weaken back into a tropical depression by August 4. The system is expected to remain nearly stationary east of Luzon Island in the Philippines. JMA's latest forecast shows no signs of entering the East Sea.

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By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Super typhoon Dolphin Japan Okinawa East Sea Japan Meteorological Agency tropical depression

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