Weather

Northern region braces for more heavy rain on July 31

SGGPO

Thunderstorms are forecast across the country on July 31, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The Northern region will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and night. Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces are forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall of 20–50 mm, with some areas likely to record more than 110 mm.

Rainfall in the North is expected to ease around midday and early afternoon before intensifying again from late afternoon, initially developing over the Northwestern region before spreading more widely. The Red River Delta is forecast to have intermittent sunshine, with temperatures remaining moderate.

From Ha Tinh to Da Nang and eastern Quang Ngai Province, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast, with rainfall ranging from 10–30 mm and isolated totals exceeding 80 mm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Most areas are expected to remain dry with sunny conditions during the day, while the South-Central coastal region will experience more stable weather.

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Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

In the Central Highlands and Southern region, showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly in the afternoon and evening, bringing 10–30 mm of rain, with isolated areas receiving more than 70 mm. Rainfall is forecast to decrease in both coverage and intensity compared with previous days.

The Southern region will enjoy sunny weather during the day with moderate temperatures, while heavier showers are expected mainly in the southeastern region and areas bordering Cambodia.

Overnight on July 30 and into the early hours of July 31, several localities recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall, including 119.8 mm in Quang Ha of Quang Ninh Province, 67.6 mm in Nga Son of Thanh Hoa Province, 81 mm in Dak Drong Commune of Lam Dong Province and 69.2 mm in Ea H'leo Commune of Dak Lak Province.

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By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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thunderstorms heavy rain the Northern region Thanh Hoa Nghe An Central Highlands Southern region National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

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