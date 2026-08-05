Tropical storm Kujira takes unusual eastward path, spares Vietnam

Late on August 4, the tropical depression over the northern East Sea intensified into storm No.3, internationally name Kujira.

Unlike most storms that move westward toward Vietnam or southern China, Kujira is forecast to track eastward before turning toward Luzon Island in the Philippines, where it is expected to weaken.

According to forecasts, by the early morning of August 6, the storm will move at a speed of 5–10 kilometers per hour, with its center located northwest of Luzon.

It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression, with sustained winds of 50–61 kilometers per hour (Force 7) and gusts reaching Force 9.

By 4 a.m. on August 7, the tropical depression is forecast to continue moving toward northeastern Luzon and weaken further into a low-pressure area, with winds falling below Force 6.

The position of tropical storm Kujira's center at 4 a.m. on August 5 (Photo: the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Although the storm is not expected to affect Vietnam, it will generate strong winds of Force 6–7, with gusts up to Force 9, over the southeastern waters of the northern East Sea. Areas near the storm's center are forecast to experience Force 8 winds, gusts reaching Force 10, waves two to four meters high, and rough seas.

Forecasters said storm Kujira is not expected to affect Vietnam's coastline or mainland. However, vessels operating in the southeastern waters of the northern East Sea are advised to remain alert to thunderstorms, waterspouts, strong winds and high waves.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong