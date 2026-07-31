El Nino strengthens, pushing temperatures above average nationwide

El Nino phenomenon is expected to persist and strengthen toward the end of 2026 in Vietnam, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on July 31.

The meteorological agency forecasts that temperatures nationwide in August will generally be above the long-term average.

The latest update showed that sea surface temperatures in the central Pacific were about 1.4 degrees Celsius above the long-term average in the final week of July. El Nino is forecast to persist through the end of the year, with a 90-95 percent probability.

Under its influence, tropical storm and depression activity in the East Sea and their impact on mainland Vietnam are expected to remain below average in August. Historically, about 2.4 storms or tropical depressions form in the East Sea during the month, with an average of 0.9 making landfall in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone is expected to become increasingly active in August, driving rainfall above the long-term average across many parts of the country.

Rainfall in Northern Vietnam, areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue, and the Central Highlands is forecast to be 10-30 percent above average.

The meteorological agency forecasts nationwide temperatures in August to be 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius above the long-term average, with some areas along the South Central Coast likely to record temperatures more than 1 degree Celsius above average and experience more hot days than usual.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan