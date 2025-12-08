Weather

Tropical depression dissipates into low-pressure zone prior to entering East Sea

SGGPO

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the tropical depression over the central Philippines has weakened into a low-pressure zone.

Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Van Huong said that on the afternoon of December 8, the tropical depression in the central Philippines had dissipated into a low-pressure zone.

Its center was located at around 11.6 degrees North latitude and 119.8 degrees East longitude, near the eastern coast of Palawan Island, the Philippines, with maximum winds dropping below level 6, equivalent to under 39 kilometers per hour.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that in the next 12 hours, the system would continue moving west-southwest at 10–15 kilometers per hour, weakening further and dissipating.

The tropical depression is unlikely to cause strong winds in the East Sea. The forecasting agency stated that this is the final bulletin regarding this system.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

