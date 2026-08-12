Heatwave to ease in Northern Vietnam, persist in Central region

A widespread heatwave affecting Northern Vietnam is forecast to ease after August 14, while hot weather will continue across central provinces into early September, the national weather agency said.

Many areas will continue to experience hot weather.

Northern Vietnam, the area from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, eastern areas from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa are expected to experience hot, locally severe conditions, with temperatures generally reaching 35-37 degrees Celsius and exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some areas on August 13.

Several weather stations recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius on August 12, including 37.2 degrees Celsius in Lang, Hanoi; 37.1 degrees Celsius in That Khe, Lang Son; 37.7 degrees Celsius in Sam Son, Thanh Hoa; 37.3 degrees Celsius in Quang Ngai; and 37.7 degrees Celsius in Phan Rang, Khanh Hoa, according to data from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

By August 14, the heatwave in Northern Vietnam is expected to contract, with highs of 35-36 degrees Celsius and some areas above 36 degrees Celsius. Son La, Quang Ninh, and Hai Phong are forecast to fall outside the affected zone.

Central Vietnam, however, will continue to endure hot, locally intense conditions, with temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius and isolated readings above 37 degrees Celsius.

From August 15, widespread heat is likely to subside in the North and become more localized in Central Vietnam. Forecasters warned that this will not mark the complete end of the hot spell in the Central region.

Northern Vietnam could see further heatwaves through the end of August, with conditions gradually easing from early September. Central Vietnam is expected to experience multiple hot spells, while the South Central Coast could record more hot days than the historical average.

Ho Chi Minh City and Southern Vietnam are outside the main heatwave zone. From now through September 10, the region is forecast to see frequent showers and thunderstorms.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan