Con Dao ranks among Vogue’s top honeymoon destinations for 2026

Con Dao Island has been named one of the world’s most desirable honeymoon destinations for 2026, securing fifth place on Vogue magazine’s newly released list of the 21 best honeymoon escapes globally.

Vogue, one of the world’s most influential fashion and lifestyle magazines, has officially unveiled its list of the 21 best honeymoon destinations for 2026, with Con Dao Island (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) ranked fifth overall.

According to Vogue, Vietnam is emerging as a destination of strong interest among international travelers in 2026. For couples seeking to experience the distinctive natural beauty of Southeast Asia while avoiding mass tourism, Con Dao is highlighted as an ideal alternative to more crowded destinations.

Vogue describes Con Dao as embodying all the essential elements of a honeymoon retreat, including privacy, unspoiled natural landscapes, and high-end resort experiences. The island is noted for its diverse scenery, cultural depth, and the development of experiential tourism offerings that create a tranquil, refined, and emotionally resonant atmosphere.

A key highlight is the five-star Six Senses Con Dao resort, which Vogue identifies as a symbol of luxury resort tourism in Vietnam. The resort features private villas inspired by traditional fishing villages, each equipped with a private infinity pool, alongside a recently upgraded, large-scale spa complex.

In addition to Six Senses Con Dao, the island offers a range of other upscale and private accommodation options, including Poulo Condor Boutique Resort & Spa, Orson Hotel & Resort Con Dao, Marina Bay Con Dao Hotel, and The Secret Resort.

Vogue’s 2026 list also includes many globally renowned honeymoon destinations such as the Loire Valley in France, Tuscany in Switzerland, Santorini in Greece, Big Sur in the United States, Riviera Nayarit in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Banff National Park in Canada.

Con Dao’s inclusion alongside these iconic destinations underscores Vietnam’s growing competitiveness in attracting high-end travelers, particularly in the honeymoon and experiential tourism segments tailored to couples.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan