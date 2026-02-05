Travel

Con Dao ranks among Vogue’s top honeymoon destinations for 2026

SGGPO

Con Dao Island has been named one of the world’s most desirable honeymoon destinations for 2026, securing fifth place on Vogue magazine’s newly released list of the 21 best honeymoon escapes globally.

con dao.jpg

Vogue, one of the world’s most influential fashion and lifestyle magazines, has officially unveiled its list of the 21 best honeymoon destinations for 2026, with Con Dao Island (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) ranked fifth overall.

According to Vogue, Vietnam is emerging as a destination of strong interest among international travelers in 2026. For couples seeking to experience the distinctive natural beauty of Southeast Asia while avoiding mass tourism, Con Dao is highlighted as an ideal alternative to more crowded destinations.

Vogue describes Con Dao as embodying all the essential elements of a honeymoon retreat, including privacy, unspoiled natural landscapes, and high-end resort experiences. The island is noted for its diverse scenery, cultural depth, and the development of experiential tourism offerings that create a tranquil, refined, and emotionally resonant atmosphere.

A key highlight is the five-star Six Senses Con Dao resort, which Vogue identifies as a symbol of luxury resort tourism in Vietnam. The resort features private villas inspired by traditional fishing villages, each equipped with a private infinity pool, alongside a recently upgraded, large-scale spa complex.

In addition to Six Senses Con Dao, the island offers a range of other upscale and private accommodation options, including Poulo Condor Boutique Resort & Spa, Orson Hotel & Resort Con Dao, Marina Bay Con Dao Hotel, and The Secret Resort.

Vogue’s 2026 list also includes many globally renowned honeymoon destinations such as the Loire Valley in France, Tuscany in Switzerland, Santorini in Greece, Big Sur in the United States, Riviera Nayarit in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Banff National Park in Canada.

Con Dao’s inclusion alongside these iconic destinations underscores Vietnam’s growing competitiveness in attracting high-end travelers, particularly in the honeymoon and experiential tourism segments tailored to couples.

Related News
By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

destination of strong interest international travelers Vogue’s 2026 list Con Dao island

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn