Air travel demand surges ahead of 2026 lunar new year

Passenger demand for air travel has surged ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year, with booking rates on many domestic routes exceeding 80 percent and some reaching 90 percent–100 percent, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Passenger at Tan Son Nhat Airport

The strongest demand was recorded on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to provinces in Central and Northern regions. Flights from HCMC to Hue, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, and Dong Hoi were fully booked on peak travel days from the 23rd to the 28th of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Snake.

In contrast, passenger numbers on return flights from these provinces to Ho Chi Minh City remained low during the pre-Tet period, with booking rates below 35 percent on many routes. Some flights even operated empty to position aircraft for the post-holiday rush.

On routes from Hanoi to provinces in Central and Southern regions, demand was generally subdued before Tet. Flights from Hanoi to Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, and Can Tho averaged only 30 percent–60 percent occupancy, while the Hanoi–Dong Hoi route reached 88 percent–100 percent during the three peak days from February 12 to 15.

After Tet, particularly between February 21 and 25, travel demand is expected to shift sharply in the opposite direction. Booking rates on routes from provinces such as Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, and Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City have already reached 80 percent –100 percent, with many flights nearly full.

For the Ho Chi Minh City–Hanoi route, ticket demand remains high both before and after Tet. Booking rates reached around 85 percent–88 percent on February 12–13, and 80 percent–96 percent on February 21 and 23 in the reverse direction.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said it is working closely with airlines to increase flight capacity on routes experiencing strong passenger demand during the holiday season.

