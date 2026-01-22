Rare natural sandbar emerges off Nha Trang, attracting tourists

A natural sandbar has appeared off the beach near Alexandre Yersin Park, close to Tran Phu Bridge, Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province.

The sandbar, over 100 meters long and nearly 50 meters wide, is clearly exposed when the tide recedes.

As observed by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, in the morning, when the tide recedes, the sandbar emerges prominently, covering a large area with a substantial volume of sand.

Local residents say that after the rainy and flood season, sandbanks often form in this area, but they are usually small in scale and therefore attract little attention.

Over the past month, the sandbar has gradually taken shape, growing wide enough to attract locals and tourists for walks, exercise and scenic views.

The unique sandbar has become a popular spot for locals and tourists to capture memorable moments at sea.

Director of the Nha Trang Bay Management Board Dam Hai Van said that the sandbar emerged in an area where river and sea currents converge. Sandbars typically appear after the flood season; this year’s formation is larger in scale, possibly due to the impact of historic flooding. Soil and sand from upstream were carried downstream by floodwaters in the Cai River and, combined with sea waves and winds, formed the sandbank.

Such sandbars typically exist only briefly before being gradually eroded by waves. Those forming at river mouths can hinder vessel navigation.

>>>Below are some photos from the newly formed sandbar in Nha Trang.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong