Khanh Hoa receives two luxury cruise ships

The Bahamas-flagged Norwegian Sun and Dutch-flagged Westerdam cruise ships docked at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province on the afternoon of January 25.

The Bahamas-flagged Norwegian Sun and Dutch-flagged Westerdam cruise ships dock at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province on January 25. (Photo: SGGP)

The Westerdam carried 1,857 passengers and 857 crew members, while the Norwegian Sun brought 1,868 passengers and 899 crew. The two vessels, departing from Cambodia and Malaysia, respectively, docked at Cam Ranh in the morning, allowing tourists to visit various destinations across the province.

Following their arrival, passengers were taken on excursions organized by Tan Hong Trading and Services Co., Ltd., visiting popular attractions, heritage sites, and craft villages, including the Po Nagar Cham Towers, Nha Trang Stone Church, Long Son Pagoda, and Nui Chua National Park, as well as garlic and onion farms and grape vineyards.

Later the same afternoon, the Norwegian Sun was scheduled to depart Khanh Hoa for Cambodia, while the Westerdam was set to continue its journey to Da Nang.

Since the beginning of 2026, Khanh Hoa has welcomed seven international cruise ships, with more than 13,875 passengers disembarking to visit local attractions. According to cruise line registrations, the province is expected to receive an additional 35 international cruise calls this year, signaling a positive outlook for the recovery and growth of its cruise tourism sector.

The two vessels carry a total of approximately 3,725 passengers of various nationalities. (Photo: SGGP)

Cruise passengers go ashore to explore Khanh Hoa’s popular tourist sites. (Photo: SGGP)

The Westerdam (Photo: SGGP)

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh