New action plan supports visa incentives for foreign experts

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh has signed a decision approving a detailed plan to implement the Government's Decree 221/2025/NĐ-CP on granting time-limited visa exemptions to foreign nationals designated as special beneficiaries entitled to preferential treatment in support of Vietnam’s socio-economic development.

Foreign tourists in Vietnam

The plan sets out clear assignments, timelines and accountability for all involved agencies and units to ensure the Decree is followed in a timely, comprehensive, concerted, effective and lawful manner.

It also seeks to establish a close coordination mechanism among ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government-affiliated bodies, local authorities, and relevant organisations throughout the implementation process.

Under the plan, the Ministry of Public Security shall coordinate with other ministries, central-level agencies, and relevant organisations to regularly organise the dissemination and popularisation of the contents of Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP on the Government’s official portal or through various methods that are suitable to the conditions and practical situations in accordance with the law, in order to raise awareness and ensure consistency in understanding and actions among officials, civil servants, public employees, and individuals involved in the implementation of the Decree.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will join hands with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to disseminate and popularise the contents of Decree 221 to the business community, foreign investors, and foreign nationals eligible for preferential treatment through overseas media, particularly international communication channels and forums related to tourism and investment abroad.

The ministries, central-level agencies, and relevant organisations shall propose the issuance of special visa exemption cards to foreign nationals, ensuring compliance with the applicable criteria and subjects as stipulated in Decree 221, and in accordance with the functions, tasks, scope, and areas of operation of the respective agencies and organisations.

At the same time, they are required to regularly review and notify the Ministry of Public Security in writing about foreign nationals who hold a valid special visa exemption card but no longer wish to request visa exemptions, or about those who no longer meet the criteria set out in the Decree; and cooperate in resolving any arising issues related to foreign nationals who have been granted preferential visa exemptions.

By March 1, 2026, ministries, central-level agencies, government agencies, and the People's Committees of provinces and cities, within their functions and responsibilities, shall organise inspections and reviews of the legal documents related to this matter and propose amendments, supplements, replacements, or the issuance of new legal documents to ensure effective implementation of the Decree (if necessary).

In 2026 and subsequent years, the Ministry of Education and Training shall take the lead in proposing criteria for identifying and listing research institutes, universities, and major universities; the Ministry of Finance shall take the lead in proposing criteria for identifying and listing large enterprises that are authorised to invite foreign nationals, who fall under the special categories for preferential entry into Vietnam.

The Ministry of Public Security is tasked with collecting proposals and submitting them to the Government for the issuance of a Resolution approving the eligibility criteria and list of research institutes, universities, colleges and large enterprises authorised to invite qualified foreign nationals for entry into Vietnam.

It is empowered to approve amendments or additions to the list, based on Government-promulgated criteria, within 30 days of receiving input from the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Finance.

Ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government-affiliated bodies, municipal and provincial People’s Committees must report to the Prime Minister, via the Ministry of Public Security, on the progress of both the Decree and the action plan by August 15 each year, or on an ad hoc basis as directed by the PM.

VNA