Quang Ngai plans transport for Ly Son residents ahead of Tet amid bad weather

Quang Ngai authorities announced on February 5 a backup plan to transport residents back to Ly Son Special Zone for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday amid adverse weather conditions.

The plan will be activated if weather conditions on February 16 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month) prevent vessels on the Sa Ky–Ly Son route from operating.

Based on a proposal from the Department of Construction, Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Giang has officially requested support from the Command of Coast Guard Region 2 to deploy vessels to transport all remaining residents, passengers and their luggage currently at Sa Ky Port back to Ly Son Special Zone, ensuring they can celebrate Tet holiday with their families in time.

The provincial Border Guard Command, Police and the Department of Construction will coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure security, public order and the safety of passengers and property in the port area.

Vehicles will also be arranged and mobilized to safely and conveniently transport passengers from Sa Ky Port to Coast Guard vessels and onward to Ly Son Special Zone.

Passenger volume on the Sa Ky–Ly Son route before, during and after Tet is estimated at around 2,500 trips per day.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong