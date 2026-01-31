Mang Den turns pink with cherry blossom season

In the early days of January, Mang Den Ecotourism Area, Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province has dressed in cherry blossom pink.

Roads bordered by cherry blossoms bring a gentle pink contrast to the highland forests, creating a poetic landscape that captivates visitors.

As the blossoms peak, people nationwide gather in Mang Den to wander under the blossoms and enjoy quiet, happy moments with loved ones.

The pink cherry blossoms blanket the area, carrying the breath of spring and lending a gentle, romantic beauty to this highland destination.

Blooming cherry blossoms along the lake lure visitors to Mang Den

According to Ms. Bach Thi Man, Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the cherry blossom season adds a distinctive scenic highlight to Mang Den, attracting visitors and contributing to the development of local tourism.

The lakeside tourist area glows with pink cherry blossoms

An ancient cherry blossom tree in full bloom

A road immersed in the pink glow of cherry blossoms.

The road leading into Mang Den is shaded by cherry blossoms

Young visitors pose for photos among cherry blossoms.

Cherry trees are bursting into bloom.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong