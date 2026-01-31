Travel

Mang Den turns pink with cherry blossom season

SGGP

In the early days of January, Mang Den Ecotourism Area, Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province has dressed in cherry blossom pink.

Roads bordered by cherry blossoms bring a gentle pink contrast to the highland forests, creating a poetic landscape that captivates visitors.

As the blossoms peak, people nationwide gather in Mang Den to wander under the blossoms and enjoy quiet, happy moments with loved ones.

The pink cherry blossoms blanket the area, carrying the breath of spring and lending a gentle, romantic beauty to this highland destination.

unknown-4417-4244.jpeg
Blooming cherry blossoms along the lake lure visitors to Mang Den

According to Ms. Bach Thi Man, Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the cherry blossom season adds a distinctive scenic highlight to Mang Den, attracting visitors and contributing to the development of local tourism.

thbdgfs-6280-8015.jpeg
rjyth-9141-6796.jpeg
The lakeside tourist area glows with pink cherry blossoms
ydhtr-4365-3255.jpeg
The cherry blossom season adds a distinctive scenic highlight to Mang Den.
dg-5540-7950.jpeg
An ancient cherry blossom tree in full bloom
hgfmdnbf-901-8611.jpeg
A road immersed in the pink glow of cherry blossoms.
ybthr-4237-3190.jpeg
4604761548129157856-3631-5635.jpg
The road leading into Mang Den is shaded by cherry blossoms
2033616783391882373-3-4603-4205.jpg
2033616783391882373-2-5353-8056.jpg
Young visitors pose for photos among cherry blossoms.
585180737179346525-4-3523-2873.jpg
585180737179346525-2015-3124.jpg
Cherry trees are bursting into bloom.
By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Mang Den Ecotourism Area Mang Den Commune Quang Ngai Province cherry blossom season highland destination poetic landscape

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn