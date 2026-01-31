Mang Den turns pink with cherry blossom season

Roads bordered by cherry blossoms bring a gentle pink contrast to the highland forests, creating a poetic landscape that captivates visitors.
As the blossoms peak, people nationwide gather in Mang Den to wander under the blossoms and enjoy quiet, happy moments with loved ones.
The pink cherry blossoms blanket the area, carrying the breath of spring and lending a gentle, romantic beauty to this highland destination.
According to Ms. Bach Thi Man, Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the cherry blossom season adds a distinctive scenic highlight to Mang Den, attracting visitors and contributing to the development of local tourism.