Mang Den Pass cloaked in vibrant hues as natural forests shed leaves

A striking seasonal transition is unfolding along Mang Den Pass, where the dense greenery of the Central Highlands region has given way to a vivid palette of red, yellow, and orange, captivating travelers on the scenic route.

The pass, which winds through Dak Rve and connects the lowlands to the Mang Den plateau, is currently entering its most picturesque period of the year. Known for its dramatic microclimate, the area offers a sharp contrast: while the foot of the pass remains sweltering, the air turns crisp and temperate as the elevation rises, mimicking an "autumn" atmosphere rare in tropical Vietnam.

The current transitional phase has transformed the landscape into what locals describe as a "living painting." The synchronized shedding of leaves has created interwoven patches of amber, crimson, and gold across the mountain slopes.

At the base of the pass, the forest stretches alongside winding streams. Straight-trunked trees with expansive canopies reflect off the clear water, punctuated by cascading waterfalls that add a rhythmic backdrop to the visual spectacle.

This natural phenomenon has turned the mountain pass into a major attraction. Scores of tourists and photographers are reportedly stopping along the roadside to document the foliage.

"The sight is truly captivating," said one visitor. "The way the colors blend against the mist and the waterfalls makes it feel like another world."

For many, the vibrant transformation of Mang Den Pass has become a must-see moment, marking a unique highlight in the region's tourism calendar.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan