Phu Quoc sees surge in international arrivals as tet 2026 travel peaks

Phu Quoc Special Zone is recording strong growth in international tourism at the start of 2026, with visitor numbers and air traffic forecast to rise sharply during the Lunar New Year holiday.

International tourists at night market in Phu Quoc

The An Giang Provincial Department of Tourism today announced that in January 2026, Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone is expected to welcome 278,347 international visitors, representing a year-on-year increase of 122.9 percent and fulfilling 13.8 percent of the annual target. The figures highlight the island’s growing appeal on the international tourism map.

At the same time, leaders of Phu Quoc International Airport reported that flight operations and passenger traffic during the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday are forecast to rise significantly compared to the same period last year, particularly during peak travel days.

According to airlines’ operational plans, the total number of flights serving the 2026 Tet holiday is expected to increase by approximately 50 percent compared to Tet 2025, averaging around 75 flights per day. On peak days, flight frequency could reach between 80 and 84 flights daily, with international services accounting for about half of the total.

Passenger throughput during the holiday period is projected to exceed 720,000, reflecting strong growth in both domestic and international travel demand.

To better serve international visitors in particular, and tourists overall, during the 2026 Tet holiday, Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the An Giang Provincial Department of Tourism, said the department will coordinate with local authorities and relevant agencies to deploy staff to guide and assist tourists, promptly addressing inquiries and feedback.

Foreign visitors enjoy fresh air on the beach Phu Quoc

Accommodation establishments will be required to strictly comply with regulations on price listing and public disclosure of service charges, with price gouging, overcharging, and exploitation of tourists strictly prohibited.

Inter-agency inspection teams will also be established to detect and handle violations, including newly established accommodation facilities that fail to meet legal requirements, illegally operating travel agencies, and foreign tour guides working without authorization.

According to Nguyen Thi Kim Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc Special Zone, the island currently offers more than 24,000 standard accommodation rooms, including over 13,000 high-quality rooms suitable for international visitors. Local authorities are proactively promoting service quality improvements to meet the standards required to serve the growing number of tourists.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan