Trade union flights to take workers home for Tet from February 12

The “Trade Union Flight 2026” program will operate three dedicated flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Northern and Central regions, bringing more than 550 workers home during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour announced on February 2 that under the plan, the flights will depart on February 12 (the 25th day of the 12th lunar month), a peak travel period.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour will support 500 tickets, while Vietnam Airlines will provide 50 free tickets for workers facing particularly difficult circumstances. In addition, preferential fares and priority capacity allocation will be applied during the Tet peak.

The national flag carrier has coordinated the synchronized operational procedures and ground services, arranged dedicated check-in counters, and organized passenger send-off activities at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Tet airfare support program for workers has expanded year by year. In 2023, the “Trade Union Flight” assisted about 80 to 100 people; by the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday, the number increased to 450, including 50 tickets on the Ho Chi Minh City–Hanoi route sponsored by Vietnam Airlines.

Alongside the “Trade Union Flight,” the “Trade Union Train” program is expected to support around 2,000 round-trip train tickets accompanied by Tet gifts, jointly implemented by local authorities and the Vietnam Railways Trade Union.

Additionally, thousands of trade union bus trips will continue to be organized across many provinces and cities.

