Tourism promotion activities unveiled for 2026 in international markets

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday announced tourism promotion activities targeting key international markets in 2026.

In his remarks at the event, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh said that during the 2025–2026 period, Vietnam is expected to roll out 79 tourism promotion and marketing activities abroad. Of these, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will implement 19 activities; localities will organize 21 activities; and businesses and economic groups will participate in 39 activities.

The promotion programs are developed based on unified planning and close coordination among central authorities, local governments and enterprises.

Tourism promotion activities are strengthened to attract international visitors to Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)

Currently, Vietnam has identified its core tourism product lines as island and beach tourism, cultural tourism, eco-tourism and urban tourism. On this basis, the tourism sector is also focusing on developing additional strong products such as culinary tourism, wellness and medical tourism, sports tourism, particularly golf tourism, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

These products will be prioritized in promotion and marketing programs in key markets, contributing to positioning Vietnam as a high-quality, distinctive and sustainable destination on the international tourism map.

Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh

Regarding the involvement of celebrities, tourism ambassadors and influencers in promotion activities, the Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism noted that numerous promotion programs have invited artisans, artists, filmmakers, actors and influential figures to participate. In recent years, the role of Vietnam tourism ambassadors in key markets has also been maximized.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong