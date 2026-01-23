Travel

Khanh Hoa receives 2,759 international cruise passengers

The Bermuda-registered cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province on January 23, carrying around 2,750 passengers, most of whom are from the United States and Canada.

International cruise Diamond Princess arrives at Cam Ranh Port.

The Diamond Princess departed from Phu My Port in Ho Chi Minh City and arrived in Cam Ranh at 8 a.m. on January 23. This marked the fourth international cruise ship to call at Khanh Hoa since the beginning of 2026.

Following the ship’s arrival, passengers were taken on sightseeing tours organized by Phuong Thang Services, Tourism and Trading Co. Ltd., and Destination Asia Co. Ltd. The itineraries included visits to local landmarks and cultural sites such as the Po Nagar Cham Towers, Long Son Pagoda, and Dam Market, as well as experiences at Truong Son craft village, cruises along the Cai River, and rural cycling tours.

Cruise passengers go ashore to explore Khanh Hoa’s popular tourist sites.

The vessel was scheduled to depart Khanh Hoa at around 5 p.m. the same day, continuing its journey to Ha Long in Quang Ninh Province.

In the first month of 2026, four international cruise ships brought more than 10,150 visitors to Khanh Hoa. Authorities expect the province to welcome an additional 37 international cruise calls throughout the year, a development seen as a positive sign for the recovery and growth of cruise tourism and a boost to the province’s broader tourism sector.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh

