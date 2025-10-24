Eco-friendly products urged to be distributed to Con Dao Special Zone

A working delegation of Ho Chi Minh City toured Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) and surveyed scientific, technological and innovation activities across the city on October 24.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, who also serves as Standing Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, led a working delegation, respectively toured Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) Digital Technology Center; The Sentry Co-working Space at Orbital 2.0 Tower; the Innovation Center of TMA Solutions; and the Open Innovation Hub (SOIHUB).

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee debates about views with startups at SOIHUB. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

At the Open Innovation Hub, a startup representative introduced a biodegradable bioplastic product capable of naturally decomposing in the environment. The technology converts organic waste and plant-based materials into plastic.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong explores bio-plastic products developed by a startup. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

These products are applied in soft and rigid packaging, medical uses, and serve clients in demanding markets such as the EU, North America and Asia. The solution helps address greenhouse gas emissions from discarded organic waste by recycling and reintegrating it into the circular economy.

After listening to the startup’s presentation on the biodegradable bioplastic product, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong recognized the product aligns with the green and circular economy development orientation of Con Dao Special Zone.

He requested the municipal Department of Science and Technology and relevant departments to study and coordinate efforts to distribute the product in Con Dao, contributing to reducing plastic waste and protecting the island’s marine environment.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong discusses with leaders of Quang Trung Software City. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Earlier, during a working session with leaders of Quang Trung Software City, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong had commended QTSC for maintaining its leading position in the city’s IT ecosystem. He expressed his hope that Quang Trung Software City would continue to leverage its infrastructure strengths, expand international cooperation, and accelerate key projects such as the Data Center and Smart Operations Center, aiming to become Ho Chi Minh City’s leading digital technology corporation.

He also urged QTSC to continue working with relevant departments to propose solutions for economic development in tandem with digital transformation, green transition and carbon credit initiatives, contributing to the city’s Net Zero goal.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong surveys operations of a science and technology enterprise at Quang Trung Software City. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

On the same day, the delegation visited the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Startup Support Center under the municipal Department of Science and Technology, which nurtures hundreds of startup projects each year and plays a vital role in developing Ho Chi Minh City into a creative and leading startup hub in the region.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong