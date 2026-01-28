Deputy PM orders faster progress on Long Thanh airport project

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has instructed ministries, local authorities, and relevant agencies to accelerate the construction of Long Thanh International Airport, stressing the need to meet deadlines and ensure synchronized operations.

The ceremony is held to welcome the inaugural technical flight, which officially landed at Long Thanh Airport on the afternoon of December 15, 2025.

Based on a report from the Ministry of Construction, the Government Office issued Document No. 912/VPCP-CN conveying Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s directive to push forward all components of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

The Ministry of Construction was assigned to regularly inspect and guide investors and project management units to ensure construction stays on schedule. The ministry is also required to promptly report to the Prime Minister on progress, difficulties, and proposed solutions.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province was asked to quickly complete the appraisal of the basic design for the fuel pipeline and works under component project 4, enabling construction to proceed and ensuring completion and synchronized operation by June. Any arising obstacles must be promptly reported to the Ministry of Construction for support and resolution.

Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV) was directed to closely monitor construction progress, update schedules weekly for each package under component project 3, and swiftly resolve issues affecting timelines. Contractors are required to increase manpower and equipment, secure materials and financing, and organize round-the-clock construction, including weekends and holidays.

Special attention is to be given to high-risk packages such as Package 4.8 (internal airport traffic and technical infrastructure) and Package 5.10 (passenger terminal). ACV was also instructed to urgently prepare the feasibility study for Phase 2 and complete procedures to adjust the functions of four cargo warehouses.

Vietnam Airlines Corporation was tasked with directing investors of in-flight catering and ground-handling facilities to speed up construction to ensure simultaneous operation in June. The airline is also required to urgently study and invest in Cargo Terminal No. 2, the Express Cargo Terminal, and warehouses No. 5 through No. 8 to meet contractual timelines.

All ministries, localities, and relevant agencies were called on to mobilize resources to accelerate project implementation and ensure efficient operation. The directive aligns with guidance from General Secretary To Lam and the Prime Minister to develop Long Thanh International Airport into a regional aviation transit hub, integrated with a modern aviation and non-aviation service ecosystem toward forming a “Long Thanh Airport City.”

According to ACV, contractor consortia have mobilized nearly 15,000 experts, engineers, and workers, along with more than 3,000 machines and equipment, deploying hundreds of construction teams at the project site.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan