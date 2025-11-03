First electric bus route in Con Dao Special Zone, HCMC to operate in December

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction on November 3 announced that the city plans to launch the first electric bus route in Con Dao Special Zone in December.

The new electric bus route, No. 173, will connect the center of Con Dao Special Zone to Con Dao Airport, spanning a distance of 17.1 kilometers.

The route will operate daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., with buses departing every 15 minutes. Each electric bus will accommodate between 28 and 60 passengers.

According to the municipal Department of Construction, the launch of new electric bus routes in Con Dao Special Zone is both necessary and urgent to serve the travel needs of residents and tourists, curb the use of private vehicles, advance sustainable transport, and help achieve the city’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

First electric bus route will come into operation in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City in December. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Currently, six electric bus routes are planned for Con Dao, covering a total of more than 74 kilometers and serving around 90 percent of the island’s main transport network. These routes will connect key points, including tourist attractions, the airport, Ben Dam Port and the center of Con Dao.

The electric bus routes in Con Dao are being developed by Con Dao Group Joint Stock Company, which has committed to deploying a total of 33 electric vehicles across all six routes, starting with route No.173 in December.

In 2026, Ho Chi Minh City plans to expand the remaining electric bus routes in Con Dao Special Zone and consider extending this model to other coastal areas of the city.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong