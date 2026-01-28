Cherry Blossom Art Street opens in Da Lat

The Cherry Blossom Street, brightened up with LED decorative lights as part of the 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival, opened in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward in Lam Dong Province on January 27.

An exhibition showcasing nearly 100 photographic and painting works created by artists and students, all centered on the story and beauty of Da Lat’s cherry blossoms, is held along Tran Hung Dao Street, where rows of cherry blossom trees are currently in full bloom.

At the same venue, more than 300 national flags have been arranged into artistic clusters and paired with nighttime lighting installations. The display not only enhances the visual impact of the artworks and cherry blossoms but also evokes a strong sense of national pride, creating a setting that is at once radiant, solemn, and emotionally resonant.

In addition to flower viewing, residents and visitors can stop by artistic rest areas along the route to enjoy performances by street artists and engage with interactive creative spaces set up throughout the street.

According to Ms. Phan Thi Xuan Thao, Vice Chairwoman of the Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward People’s Committee, the program is a cultural event that creates a space where art blends harmoniously with nature, allowing residents and visitors to experience the beauty of Da Lat through sight, emotion, and the heart.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh