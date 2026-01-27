Travel

Four flights diverted due to fog at Noi Bai Airport

As of 9:30 a.m. at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, arrivals and departures had resumed normal operations, although four inbound flights had been redirected elsewhere.

Four flights were diverted to alternate airports on January 27 morning after dense fog and low cloud reduced visibility at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, prompting adjustments to flight operations to ensure safety.

Earlier, several outbound services were temporarily unable to take off, while some incoming flights were placed in holding patterns as crews waited for weather conditions to improve to safe landing standards.

With fog and low cloud forecast to persist over Hanoi, Noi Bai International Airport has advised passengers to stay informed and proactively monitor flight information on terminal display systems, as well as updates from airlines.

Illustrative photo: VNA

Airlines have also issued notices adjusting their operating plans to await more favourable weather conditions, while urging travellers to check flight schedules, traffic conditions and weather updates before heading to the airport. A knock-on effect from the adverse weather could lead to further changes to flight operations, the airport said.

