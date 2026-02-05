PM orders action against fare hikes, traffic violations ahead of Tet travel rush

The Vietnamese Prime Minister has ordered authorities nationwide to prevent fare gouging and tighten traffic safety controls to ensure millions of people can travel home smoothly and safely during the Lunar New Year and Spring Festival of 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed and issued Directive No. 10/CD-TTg on behalf of the Prime Minister, calling for stronger coordination among ministries, sectors and localities to organize transport services and maintain traffic order during the peak holiday season.

Under the directive, agencies are required to increase the availability of transport vehicles, particularly public passenger services, to meet surging travel demand and ensure seamless connections at railway stations, airports, bus terminals and ports.

The Prime Minister stressed that no passenger should be left stranded or unable to return home for Tet - the nation’s important holiday - due to a shortage of transport. At the same time, authorities are instructed to prevent fare gouging and illegal price hikes, while minimizing accidents and congestion throughout the holiday period.

The Ministry of Public Security has been tasked with deploying additional officers and vehicles to patrol and inspect traffic conditions on expressways, local roads and passenger transport services, including double-decker sleeper buses.

Law enforcement employees will strictly penalize violations that are major causes of accidents, such as drunk driving, speeding, overloading, lane violations, driving against traffic, illegal parking, unsafe U-turns and improper overtaking. Police are also required to promptly detect and stop illegal street racing and gatherings that threaten public order.

In addition, ministries, agencies and local administrations must publicize traffic safety hot lines to receive feedback and complaints from the public, while assigning responsible focal points and maintaining 24/7 duty teams to respond quickly to incidents during the holiday.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan