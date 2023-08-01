Chess Grandmaster Le Quang Liem advances to 15th place in FIDE’s rankings

The Vietnamese chess Grandmaster Le Quang Liem has achieved an impressive milestone by reaching 15th position in the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) rankings.

On August 1, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) revealed the most recent rankings and Grandmaster Le Quang Liem reached an impressive 15th position in the world with an Elo rating of 2740. It marks the highest ranking he has attained in his career and sets a new record for Vietnamese chess players in the FIDE rankings. Le Quang Liem's remarkable achievement is considered a historic moment for the Vietnamese chess community.

In the previous month, Le Quang Liem held the 21st position in the rankings. However, his outstanding performance at the Biel Festival Chess 2023 in Switzerland, where he emerged as the champion, led to a surge in his Elo rating from 2728 to 2740. In 2017, Le Quang Liem had already achieved the highest personal Elo rating of 2739.

Le Quang Liem remains a valuable member of the Vietnamese national chess team. Although he has been working in the US in recent years, he continues to actively participate in tournaments, both online and in person.

At present, Le Quang Liem is in Azerbaijan to participate in the Chess World Cup 2023. In his first-round match, he will be facing the Serbian chess player Ivan Ivanisevic. The tournament is scheduled to last until August 24.

In the upcoming ASIAD 19-2022, held in Hangzhou, China, Le Quang Liem is anticipated to represent the Vietnamese national chess team.