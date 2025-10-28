Weather

Central region continues to face downpours through end of October

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting stated that torrential rains across the Central region would persist through October 30, with several areas continuing to record extremely high rainfall totals.

According to monitoring data from 7p.m. on October 27 to 7a.m. on October 28, rainfall at Bach Ma Station, Hue City reached 0.36 meters.

Torrential rain was recorded across many areas from southern Ha Tinh Province to Da Nang City and from eastern Quang Ngai to Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces, while both the Central Highlands and Southern region also experienced moderate rain, with some locations seeing locally heavy downpours.

A massive concentration of thunderstorm and rain clouds is currently covering the Central region of Vietnam, as shown in the weather radar image updated at 10 a.m. on October 28, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Thanh, Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Division at the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting indicated that from October 28 through the night of October 29, areas from southern Quang Tri to Da Nang and eastern Quang Ngai will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 150–400 millimeters, with some locations exceeding 600 millimeters.

During the same period, the Central Highlands, Southern region and eastern parts from Gia Lai to Lam Dong provinces will see rain, moderate showers, and thunderstorms.

According to Mr. Mai Van Khiem, Director of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the ongoing heavy rainfall is attributed to the interaction of a cold air mass at lower levels, a tropical convergence zone moving northward, and strong humid easterly winds at altitudes between 1,500 and 5,000 meters that is a typical weather pattern for extended periods of heavy rain across central Vietnam.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

