Floodwaters isolate over 2,000 households in Da Nang

As of the morning of October 27, the Central Region Hydrometeorological Station reported that floodwaters on rivers in Da Nang City are continuing to rise quickly.

Floodwaters in the Vu Gia and Thu Bon river basins are rapidly rising in the morning of October 27, exceeding alarm level 3 by nearly 1.5 meters, isolating 2,120 households.

According to forecasts, within the next six to 12 hours, floodwaters on the Vu Gia–Thu Bon rivers are expected to reach alarm level 3, while the Han River will be above alarm level 2, and the Tam Ky River will approach alarm level 1, posing a high risk of flooding in low-lying riverside areas, urban inundation, as well as flash floods and landslides on mountain slopes in Da Nang City.

The most severely affected localities include Que Phuoc, Nong Son, Duy Xuyen, Thu Bon, Xuan Phu, Thanh My, Thuong Duc, Ha Nha, Phu Thuan, Vu Gia, Dai Loc, Go Noi, Dien Ban Tay and Dien Ban Bac.

Rescue forces assist residents in flood-affected areas with overnight evacuations.

According to a brief report from the People’s Committee of Thuong Duc Commune, from the evening of October 26 to the morning of October 27, rising river levels have caused localized flooding in several areas. As of 7 a.m., nine areas have been isolated by floodwaters, including Dai My, Thai Chan Son, Truc Ha, Tan An and Tinh Dong Tay.

In total, 2,120 households, with approximately 4,300 residents, have been isolated by the flooding.

Throughout the night, local police and militia forces assisted authorities evacuate residents and move their belongings to safe areas. In low-lying areas, authorities assisted in relocating and arranging shelters.

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong