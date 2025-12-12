Weather

Northern, North Central regions brace for strong cold front

SGGP

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a strong cold air mass is expected to affect Northern and North Central regions from December 13.

Northeast winds are forecast to reach categories 3–4 inland and category 4–5 along the coast, with gusts up to category 8 in several areas.

From night of December 13, temperatures in mountainous and midland Northern regions may drop to 7–10 degrees Celsius, with high mountains below 5 degrees Celsius; the Northern plains at 11–14 degrees Celsius; North Central region at 12–15 degrees Celsius.

The capital city of Hanoi will see moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms from the night of December 12, followed by cold weather from December 13, with lows of 12–14 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, hail and strong gusts.

img-4768-7716-8454.jpeg
Satellite image of a cold air mass on December 11. Source: Z.E

To respond to severe cold and frost, provinces and cities in the Northern and North Central regions have been urged to review their cold-weather response plans. Special attention should be given to safeguarding residents’ health, protecting boarding school students and avoiding the use of coal stoves indoors to prevent casualties.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Northern region North Central region strong cold front strong cold air mass

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn