Northern, North Central regions brace for strong cold front

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a strong cold air mass is expected to affect Northern and North Central regions from December 13.

Northeast winds are forecast to reach categories 3–4 inland and category 4–5 along the coast, with gusts up to category 8 in several areas.

From night of December 13, temperatures in mountainous and midland Northern regions may drop to 7–10 degrees Celsius, with high mountains below 5 degrees Celsius; the Northern plains at 11–14 degrees Celsius; North Central region at 12–15 degrees Celsius.

The capital city of Hanoi will see moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms from the night of December 12, followed by cold weather from December 13, with lows of 12–14 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, hail and strong gusts.

Satellite image of a cold air mass on December 11. Source: Z.E

To respond to severe cold and frost, provinces and cities in the Northern and North Central regions have been urged to review their cold-weather response plans. Special attention should be given to safeguarding residents’ health, protecting boarding school students and avoiding the use of coal stoves indoors to prevent casualties.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong