Heatwave to arrive in Southern region by late February 2026

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Vietnam is anticipated to undergo diverse weather conditions from January to March 2026.

The center’s most recent report, published on December 15, suggests that the activity of cold air will be below average, yet it may still lead to significant cold spells, frost, and ice in the Northern mountainous regions.

From late February to March 2026, the Northern region is expected to experience increased drizzle and fog, while the Southeastern provinces should prepare for the onset of the first heatwaves from late February to early March.

Additionally, hot weather may emerge in some areas of the Northwestern region beginning in March.

Meteorologists observe that the ENSO phenomenon associated with changes in atmospheric and sea surface temperatures in the Pacific is presently in a weak La Niña phase. There is a 60 percent–65 percent chance that ENSO will transition to a neutral state between now and March 2026.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan

