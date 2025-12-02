Central region to experience widespread downpour starting night of December 2

Multiple areas in the South Central Coast and the Central regions are forecast to experience heavy rain from the night of December 2.

This rainfall event may last until December 5.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on the morning of December 2, the tropical depression, weakened from typhoon No. 15 (storm Koto), was located at around 14.4 degrees North latitude and 111.2 degrees East longitude, with winds decreasing to category 6, gusting to category 8, and moving slowly toward the south-southwest.

Satellite cloud image at 7 a.m. on December 2. Source: Z.E

According to the agency, from the morning of December 2 to the morning of December 3, the tropical depression will continue moving south-southwest at 5–10 kilometers per hour, entering the waters off Dak Lak–Khanh Hoa provinces and then weakening into a low-pressure zone.

Meteorologists from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that due to the influence of a cold air mass moving southward from the North, tropical depression and strong easterly winds, Thua Thien Hue City, Da Nang City and the eastern parts of Quang Ngai Province to Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa will experience moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving very heavy rain of 40–100 mm, and localized amounts exceeding 150 mm, starting from the night of December 2 through the end of December 3.

On the night of December 3, Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City and the eastern areas of Quang Ngai will see moderate to heavy rain, with some places receiving very heavy rain of 20–40 mm, and localized amounts above 70 mm.

After that, during the day and night of December 4, areas from Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City and the eastern areas of Quang Ngai will have moderate to heavy rain, with some areas seeing very heavy rainfall of 30–70 mm, and localized rainfall exceeding 120 mm.

Moderate to heavy rain may persist until December 5, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting updated on the morning of December 2.

The meteorological agency estimates that total rainfall in the period from the night of December 2 to the night of December 4 will reach 100–200 mm in Hue and Da Nang cities and in eastern Quang Ngai, with some areas up to 300 mm; and 40–100 mm in Quang Tri Province, eastern Gia Lai Province to Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa, with localized amounts above 150 mm.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong