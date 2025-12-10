Cold fog grips North while Central region set for showers

Weather patterns diverged across the country on December 10. While the North stayed slightly cold with morning fog and dry sunshine, parts of the Central region experienced moderate to heavy rain, and the South remained cloudy and overcast.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi on the morning of December 10 hovered around 18 degrees Celsius, with cool, dry air and localized fog in the mountainous areas.

By midday and afternoon, dry sunshine is expected to return the Northern region.

From the night of December 10, as the cold spell weakens, the region is expected to see more clouds and scattered light rain, with rainfall likely to increase from December 13.

Throughout December 10, the central provinces from Nghe An to Quang Tri see limited sunshine but no rain. This morning, Hue and Da Nang remained mostly cloudy, with nighttime showers possible. Areas from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa, affected by easterly disturbances and a low-pressure system over the East Sea, recorded day-long rainfall. Nha Trang may experience repeated moderate to heavy showers.

The Central Highlands was mostly cloudy with scattered rain. In the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City, skies were cloudy in the morning, but widespread showers are expected from the evening of December 10 through the morning of December 11 as easterly disturbances move inland.

