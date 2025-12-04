Cold front reaches North, Central region sees less rain

A cold air mass will continue to affect the remaining parts of the Northern region and move down into the North Central Coast, then spread to the Northwest and the northern South Central Coast.

According to a forecast from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, temperatures in the Northern region will rise slightly, ranging from 16–18 degrees Celsius, and 14–16 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, starting from the night of December 4 to December 5.

From southern Quang Tri to Da Nang, and from eastern Quang Ngai to Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa, there is a risk of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall.

Residents in these areas should remain alert for extreme weather. Starting December 5, heavy rain in the area from southern Quang Tri to Da Nang and eastern Quang Ngai is expected to gradually decrease.

