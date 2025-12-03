Mekong Delta braces for early salinity, year-end tidal flooding

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research reported on December 3 that inflows into the Mekong Delta have been falling rapidly during the early months of the dry season, while salinity levels along river mouths are steadily rising.

The operation of the Cai Lon–Cai Be sluice system in An Giang enables hundreds of thousands of hectares of downstream Mekong Delta farmland to better manage water resources and secure agricultural production.

Mr. Nguyen Nghia Hung, Deputy Director of the institute, forecast that saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta will arrive earlier than usual and peak between February and April 2026.

In December 2025 alone, the 4-gram-per-liter salinity ridge is expected to extend 15–20 kilometers inland along major river estuaries, though it is not anticipated to disrupt agricultural production.

Localities are urged to store water while conditions are still favorable and to operate salinity-control infrastructure prudently and in a coordinated way.

Coastal areas across the Mekong Delta are urged to remain vigilant against abnormal saltwater intrusion that could threaten freshwater sources and agricultural activities, particularly in Go Cong, Bao Islet, An Hoa Islet, and coastal zones within the Nam Mang Thit system in Vinh Long Province.

A monitoring station measuring salinity levels in Can Tho City

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research also warned that from December 4 to 8, high tides will return, reaching levels comparable to those recorded in early November.

These tides could trigger widespread flooding in coastal zones and urban centers across the delta. They also pose risks to recently sown rice crops, prompting authorities to take proactive measures to manage tidal and rainfall-induced inundation.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Thuy Doan