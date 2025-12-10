Low-pressure area forms in East Sea

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, a low-pressure area formed in the southern part of the East Sea on the afternoon of December 9.

Over the next 24 hours from the afternoon of December 9, this low-pressure zone is expected to move west–northwest at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour.

Due to the influence of this low-pressure zone, the southern East Sea will experience strong winds of category 5, with gusts up to category 7; the western part of the southern East Sea, including the western waters of the Spratly Islands, the waters from Khanh Hoa to Ca Mau provinces and the Gulf of Thailand will see strong winds of category 6, gusting to category 7, waves two-to-four meters high and rough seas, along with showers and thunderstorms.

Cyclones and strong gusts may occur during thunderstorms. Vessels operating in the southern part of the East Sea and the southern waters of Vietnam should take precautions.

In the North, a cold front is moving southward. On December 10–12, the Northern region, including the capital city of Hanoi, will experience the coldest temperatures of the year so far, dropping to 10–16 degrees Celsius. During this period, the cold air will continue to intensify.

According to the meteorological agency, the low-pressure zone over the East Sea is weakening, but within the next 12 hours, it will continue to cause bad and dangerous weather in the southern part of the East Sea. As of the morning of December 10, updates from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting showed that the low-pressure zone over the East Sea is located at approximately 8–9 degrees North latitude and 111–112 degrees East longitude. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting stated that within the next 12 hours, the low-pressure area will move west-southwest at a speed of around 20 kilometers per hour and is expected to gradually weaken and dissipate. However, before it dissipates, the southern part of the East Sea will experience winds of category 5, with gusts up to category 7. The western waters of the southern East Sea, including the western waters of the Spratly Archipelago, the waters from Khanh Hoa to Ca Mau and the northern East Sea, including the Paracel Archipelago, will have northeasterly winds of category 6, occasionally category 7, with gusts of forces 8–9. The sea will be rough, with waves two-to-four meters high, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusts. In response to the situation, the National Civil Defense Steering Committee has issued an urgent notice to 12 coastal provinces and cities from Da Nang to An Giang, as well as relevant ministries and agencies, requesting proactive measures to respond to the low-pressure area over the East Sea. The steering committee requested that localities closely monitor developments and forecasts. Authorities must promptly inform captains and vessel owners so they can take preventive measures and ensure the safety of people and property. Localities and ministries must proactively direct and coordinate response efforts according to their responsibilities. Rescue forces and equipment must be ready for deployment when needed. Duty offices must maintain strict operations and regularly report to the National Civil Defense Steering Committee through the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

