Temporary traffic reopened on Prenn Pass, Lam Dong Province

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper at 11 a.m. on December 5, vehicles were able to move in both directions along Prenn Pass in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province.

At the landslide scene at noon on December 4, part of the soil and rocks had been cleared from the roadway, allowing vehicles to travel in both directions.

Meanwhile, cleanup efforts are still underway on the remaining half of the road.

Earlier the same morning, the Lam Dong Department of Construction announced that pedestrians and vehicles, except trucks, are temporarily permitted to use Prenn Pass from December 5 to December 7, following specific designated hours.

Vehicles may travel between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m on December 5; between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. on December 6 to December 7.

Beyond the permitted travel hours, functional authorities will overcome the aftermath of the landslide area and remove trees that pose a fall risk, ensuring the route remains safe.

Vehicles are temporarily allowed to travel through Prenn Pass at noon on December 5. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

At the site of the December 4 landslide, there remains a high risk of further sliding, so vehicle traffic is restricted to specific time frames. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Related News Serious landslide at Prenn Pass forces complete road closure to all vehicles

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong