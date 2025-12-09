Weather

Khanh Hoa faces flood risk warning over next three days

According to the Khanh Hoa Meteorological and Hydrological Station, from the afternoon of December 9 to December 10, many areas are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with some locations receiving very heavy rain.

Severe flooding hits many areas in Tay Nha Trang Ward after heavy rain on December 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Total rainfall is forecasted at 50–120 mm, with some areas exceeding 180 mm. Rainfall will continue on December 11–12, with localized moderate showers. During thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusts of wind.

From the night of December 9 to December 11, rivers and streams across the province are likely to experience a new flood wave, with water levels reaching alert levels 1–2, and in some areas exceeding level 2. There is a risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas, as well as flooding in low-lying areas and along rivers and streams.

The previous flood from November 16 to 21 in Khanh Hoa Province resulted in 22 fatalities and 20 injuries, with 115 houses collapsed and 922 houses damaged. Total estimated damages exceeded VND5,700 billion (US$216.7 million).

Floodwaters surround the base of Ngoc Hoi Overpass on November 20. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 9, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province requested local authorities to proactively respond to heavy rainfall, floods, flash floods, and landslides.

The committee specifically requested that ward and commune authorities review residential areas along rivers, streams, and low-lying zones; proactively relocate residents to safe locations; and enforce evacuations if necessary.

Security and emergency forces are stationed at critical points to control people and vehicles, while supplies are arranged to handle incidents and ensure traffic remains uninterrupted during heavy rains.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Khanh Hoa Province is monitoring and guiding reservoir management units, including private reservoirs, on operations in line with weather developments and meteorological forecasts and warnings. The goal is to ensure water storage for agricultural production, maintain structural safety, and prevent flooding in downstream areas.

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh

