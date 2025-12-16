Southern region braces for intense sunshine on December 16

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are expected to experience strong sunshine, with a low chance of rain at just 5–10 percent on December 16.

The Northern region will experience mostly overcast skies with widespread cloud and light rain in some areas on December 16-17. The weather condition was due to the impact of an additional cold air mass.

Meteorological experts forecast light rain and drizzle in the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta on the night of December 16 and the morning of December 17, with heavier rainfall likely in the North Central region on the morning of December 17.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern region will be less affected by easterly winds and moist air, resulting in clearer skies, sunny weather and little to no rainfall.

Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will brace for intense sunshine from December 16 onward.

The Central coastal provinces from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa are expected to be cloudy and overcast on December 16, with scattered light rain. From December 17 onward, strengthening easterly winds will carry increased moisture inland, leading to more widespread and heavier rainfall across the Central region.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong