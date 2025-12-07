Tropical depression tracking toward East Sea

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee has instructed localities to prepare for a tropical depression that is moving toward the East Sea.

On the afternoon of December 6, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a tropical depression, located in eastern central Philippines, is showing signs of entering the East Sea. At 11.8 degrees North latitude and 125.9 degrees East longitude, the system had winds at category 6, gusting to category 8, and was moving west at 5–10 kilometers per hour.

The location and forecast track of the tropical depression, as updated by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on the afternoon of December 6.

Meteorologists indicated that on December 7, the tropical depression will move west-southwest across the central Philippines. By December 8, it is expected to enter the eastern waters of the middle of the East Sea with winds at category 6, gusting to category 8, and maintain this intensity while traveling at 20–25 kilometers per hour in the following days.

Early on December 8, the eastern waters of the middle of the East Sea are forecast to experience winds at category 6, gusting to category 8, waves of 2–4 meters, and rough sea conditions. Vessels in the affected area may face risk of thunderstorms, waterspouts, strong winds and high waves.

Also on the afternoon of December 6, the National Civil Defense Steering Committee issued an urgent telegram to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities from Quang Tri to An Giang, requesting proactive measures in response to the tropical depression near the East Sea.

The committee instructed provinces, cities and relevant ministries to closely monitor vessels heading to sea; conduct inspections; and promptly inform vessel owners and captains operating at sea about the system’s location, movement and developments to take precautions and avoid dangerous areas.

The committee also requested that forces and resources be readied for search-and-rescue operations if needed.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong